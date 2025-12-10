Ageas (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Ageas SA (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 9,415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the previous session’s volume of 4,355 shares.The stock last traded at $66.69 and had previously closed at $68.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on AGESY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ageas in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ageas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ageas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Ageas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AGESY

Ageas Trading Down 2.5%

About Ageas

The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.42 and a 200 day moving average of $68.02.

(Get Free Report)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business. It operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. It provides life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other property insurance products, as well as insurance services for other damages to property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ageas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ageas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.