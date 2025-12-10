United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Stock Price Down 6.2% – Here’s Why

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) traded down 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.66 and last traded at $32.3270. 376,787 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 932,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNFI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

United Natural Foods Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average of $30.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 0.82.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.32%.The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. United Natural Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-2.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 11,655 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $411,538.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 89,544 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,798.64. This trade represents a 11.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Natural Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth $656,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 20,017 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at about $24,171,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth about $564,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Featured Articles

