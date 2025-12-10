Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Trading Down 6% – Here’s Why

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.1850. Approximately 7,830,731 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 38,401,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RIG. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.32.

Transocean Trading Down 3.5%

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Transocean had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 75.71%.The business had revenue of ($1,894.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keelan Adamson sold 57,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $260,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,303,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,866,717.50. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeremy D. Thigpen sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $2,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,136,223 shares in the company, valued at $9,228,483.36. The trade was a 18.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,460,000 and have sold 726,148 shares valued at $3,115,783. 12.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 19.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,519,248 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $294,900,000 after purchasing an additional 15,315,289 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Transocean by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,660,439 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $128,894,000 after purchasing an additional 651,843 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Transocean by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,456,554 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $82,544,000 after buying an additional 3,006,786 shares in the last quarter. Dalal Street LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,260,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,636,188 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $58,145,000 after buying an additional 64,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

