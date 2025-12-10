GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PTIR) Stock Price Up 5.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (NASDAQ:PTIR – Get Free Report) traded up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.61 and last traded at $31.6680. 1,949,749 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 9,453,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.90.

GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF by 1,400.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Group One Trading LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF by 415.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 74,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 59,945 shares during the last quarter.

GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (PTIR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Palantir Technologies Inc stock. PTIR was launched on Sep 3, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

