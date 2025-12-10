HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Stock Price Down 5.4% – Here’s What Happened

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.37 and last traded at $5.3460. 56,295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 398,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Several research firms recently commented on HPK. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HighPeak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

The stock has a market cap of $680.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.05.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $188.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,375,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,078,000 after purchasing an additional 216,954 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth $645,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 905.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 38,240 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in HighPeak Energy by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 159,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 35,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 812,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after buying an additional 98,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

