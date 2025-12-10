Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.89, but opened at $8.48. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR shares last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 3,794 shares changing hands.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR Stock Down 4.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $740.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Cabenuva and Apretude an anti-HIV and HIV prophylactic drug; Xocova an oral COVID-19 treatment drug; Finibax a carbapenem antibiotic; Xofluza, an influenza antiviral drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

