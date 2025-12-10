Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Time to Sell?

Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 16.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 1,214,580 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 702,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Rackla Metals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.44.

About Rackla Metals

Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories.

