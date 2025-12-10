Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Shares Down 6.4% – Should You Sell?

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) traded down 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.11 and last traded at $43.2740. 1,682,254 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 4,866,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.24.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Maplebear from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Maplebear from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Maplebear from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Maplebear from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maplebear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.60.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.76 million. Maplebear had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 14.09%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chris Rogers sold 9,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $392,303.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 739,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,348,715.60. This represents a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 3,546 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $137,762.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 427,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,609,268.55. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,482. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CART. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Maplebear in the 1st quarter valued at $2,161,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Maplebear by 13.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Maplebear by 214.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Maplebear by 14.0% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Maplebear by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,514,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,777,000 after purchasing an additional 546,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

