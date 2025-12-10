Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,345,090 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the previous session’s volume of 669,301 shares.The stock last traded at $16.1950 and had previously closed at $15.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Phreesia Stock Up 4.0%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $961.80 million, a P/E ratio of -161.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $120.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.98 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 1.16%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Phreesia

In other news, insider David Linetsky sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $50,401.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 174,952 shares in the company, valued at $4,072,882.56. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Roberts sold 3,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $87,556.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 726,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,920,765.36. This represents a 0.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,174 shares of company stock valued at $603,835. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter valued at $4,173,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 35.6% during the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 110,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 28,861 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 217.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 16,037 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC increased its stake in Phreesia by 522.8% in the third quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC now owns 14,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,904 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

