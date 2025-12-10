Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Shares Up 5.6% – Still a Buy?

Akso Health Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.4250. 3,722 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 6,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Akso Health Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Akso Health Group presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62.

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations.

