Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI) Trading Down 6.8% – What’s Next?

Fermi Inc. (NASDAQ:FRMI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.06 and last traded at $15.06. 595,122 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 5,064,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fermi in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fermi in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Fermi in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Rothschild Redb upgraded Fermi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Fermi in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fermi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.26.

Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter.

Fermi’s mission is to power the artificial intelligence (“AI”) needs of tomorrow. We are an advanced energy and hyperscaler development company purpose-built for the AI era. Our mission is to deliver up to 11 gigawatts (“GW”) of low-carbon, HyperRedundant™, and on-demand power directly to the world’s most compute-intensive businesses with 1.1 GW of power projected to be online by the end of 2026.

