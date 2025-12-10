Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Up 6.8% – Still a Buy?

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $168.90 and last traded at $170.9460. 187 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Formula Systems (1985) in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Up 6.5%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $696.64 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 2.49%.

Formula Systems (1985) Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a $0.5021 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.28%.

Institutional Trading of Formula Systems (1985)

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) in the third quarter valued at $398,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Formula Systems (1985) in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the second quarter worth about $222,000. 34.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

Featured Stories

