Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,109 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 5,086 shares.The stock last traded at $1,742.09 and had previously closed at $1,735.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRFHF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Fairfax Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Stock Up 1.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,678.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,722.08.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $52.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $41.00 by $11.04. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 16.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. will post 166.85 EPS for the current year.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.