Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Trading Down 8.6% – Here’s Why

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.2770. 650,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,172,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Perpetua Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Perpetua Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Perpetua Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perpetua Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Perpetua Resources Stock Down 7.2%

The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.05 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.91.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). As a group, equities analysts predict that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perpetua Resources

In other news, insider Jonathan Cherry sold 14,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $353,688.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 36,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,826.28. This represents a 29.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Perpetua Resources by 4.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 50.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 20,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Perpetua Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 304,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

Featured Articles

