Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 759,894 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 487,073 shares.The stock last traded at $20.9150 and had previously closed at $20.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexander & Baldwin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.56. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $50.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.69 million. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 7.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is 89.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALEX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,127,000 after purchasing an additional 126,357 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,517,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,886,000 after buying an additional 626,289 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,515,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,018,000 after buying an additional 263,483 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 852,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,507,000 after buying an additional 278,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,715,000 after buying an additional 331,969 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

