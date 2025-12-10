NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 102,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 79,099 shares.The stock last traded at $760.5850 and had previously closed at $749.56.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NewMarket in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $775.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $750.74.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.67 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $690.31 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 28.53%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 309.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in NewMarket by 1,388.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in NewMarket during the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 3rd quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in NewMarket by 548.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

