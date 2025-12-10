JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM) Stock Price Up 5% – Should You Buy?

JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) was up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $147.21 and last traded at $144.7360. Approximately 173,572 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 548,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JBT Marel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $169.00 price objective on JBT Marel in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of JBT Marel in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Get JBT Marel alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on JBTM

JBT Marel Stock Up 7.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -66.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.55.

JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. JBT Marel had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 3.39%.The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.75 million. JBT Marel’s revenue was up 120.6% on a year-over-year basis. JBT Marel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JBT Marel Corporation will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBT Marel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. JBT Marel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JBT Marel news, Director Olafur S. Gudmundsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $2,835,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,964.20. This trade represents a 50.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in JBT Marel during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of JBT Marel during the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JBT Marel during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in JBT Marel by 69.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading LLC raised its holdings in JBT Marel by 49.3% in the third quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JBT Marel

(Get Free Report)

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JBT Marel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBT Marel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.