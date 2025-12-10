WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-China Fund (NYSEARCA:XC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $3.21

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-China Fund (NYSEARCA:XC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 3.213 per share on Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 40.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This is a 2,042.0% increase from WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-China Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
Shares of NYSEARCA XC traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,924. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.41. The firm has a market cap of $83.28 million, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.83. WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-China Fund has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86.
