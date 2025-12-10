Shift4 Payments (FOUR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) recently:

12/8/2025 – Shift4 Payments had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Shift4 Payments had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Shift4 Payments had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Shift4 Payments had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Shift4 Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $80.00 to $74.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Shift4 Payments had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/12/2025 – Shift4 Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $114.00 to $104.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2025 – Shift4 Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $90.00 to $75.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2025 – Shift4 Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $111.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Shift4 Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $127.00 to $96.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Shift4 Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $77.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Shift4 Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $95.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Shift4 Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $115.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Shift4 Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $125.00 to $115.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – Shift4 Payments had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Shift4 Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $124.00 to $114.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2025 – Shift4 Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $100.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2025 – Shift4 Payments was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

10/24/2025 – Shift4 Payments was given a new $80.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation.

10/22/2025 – Shift4 Payments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/22/2025 – Shift4 Payments was given a new $124.00 price target on by analysts at DA Davidson.

10/22/2025 – Shift4 Payments was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating.

10/21/2025 – Shift4 Payments is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

10/17/2025 – Shift4 Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $115.00 to $112.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $102,817.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 54,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,624. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 25.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

