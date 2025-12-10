Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $4.36. Energy Vault shares last traded at $4.3850, with a volume of 305,081 shares.

NRGV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Energy Vault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $5.19 price objective on Energy Vault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Vault presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 172.61% and a negative return on equity of 119.98%. The business had revenue of $33.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Piconi acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 20,182,384 shares in the company, valued at $46,419,483.20. This represents a 0.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Beer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,216,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,943.51. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have bought 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $197,850 and have sold 200,000 shares valued at $584,000. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Energy Vault in the second quarter worth $36,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Energy Vault in the third quarter valued at $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

