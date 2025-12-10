KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

KDDI Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.09, but opened at $16.55. KDDI shares last traded at $17.24, with a volume of 47,428 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research raised KDDI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get KDDI alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KDDIY

KDDI Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KDDI Corporation Unsponsored ADR will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KDDI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.