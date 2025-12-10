Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.20, but opened at $5.77. Eagle Point Credit shares last traded at $5.8350, with a volume of 1,666,184 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECC shares. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Eagle Point Credit in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.75 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $7.00 price target on Eagle Point Credit in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Eagle Point Credit to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Eagle Point Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $7.75 price target on Eagle Point Credit in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Point Credit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Down 4.1%

Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.3%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 884.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Point Credit

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Featured Articles

