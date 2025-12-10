Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $136.84, but opened at $127.93. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $126.2110, with a volume of 299,445 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 3.66.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a $8.0376 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $32.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.2%.
The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.
