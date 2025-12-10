Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.32, but opened at $7.60. Adecoagro shares last traded at $8.7750, with a volume of 470,389 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Adecoagro from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Adecoagro in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $8.83.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.81 million, a P/E ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 0.44.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 1.67%.The company had revenue of $304.21 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1749 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 444.0%. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sparta 24 Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,197,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,192,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,496,000 after acquiring an additional 431,641 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,960,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Adecoagro by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 212,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Adecoagro by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 314,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 191,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

