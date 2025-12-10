Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.4230, but opened at $6.13. Green Thumb Industries shares last traded at $6.3850, with a volume of 17,109 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTBIF. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Green Thumb Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Thumb Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Green Thumb Industries Trading Down 0.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.81.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Green Thumb Industries had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 3.77%.The company had revenue of $291.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.98 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Green Thumb Industries Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

