Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $87.25, but opened at $90.51. Signet Jewelers shares last traded at $88.8970, with a volume of 134,682 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIG. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.38.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.99 and a 200-day moving average of $88.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 2.13%.Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.430-9.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.21%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 42,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at about $64,000.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

