Investors Buy Large Volume of EQT Put Options (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 31,897 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 70% compared to the average volume of 18,756 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP J.E.B. Bolen sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $75,067.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 69,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,165.94. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get EQT alerts:

Institutional Trading of EQT

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth $120,252,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter valued at about $67,539,000. Situational Awareness LP acquired a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,864,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the first quarter worth about $49,392,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 2,558.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 907,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,446,000 after buying an additional 873,108 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Stock Performance

EQT traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,342,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,183,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.62. EQT has a 12-month low of $42.27 and a 12-month high of $62.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.99.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.59%.EQT’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EQT will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EQT from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on EQT from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EQT

About EQT

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.