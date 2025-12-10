Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Asahi Kasei Corp. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.75, but opened at $17.07. Asahi Kasei shares last traded at $17.73, with a volume of 747 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Asahi Kasei to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asahi Kasei presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Asahi Kasei Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.44.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 7.41%.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals. It offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, polyethylenes, polyethylenes powder, PMMA resin, polystyrene, polybutadiene rubbers, styrene/butadiene rubbers, clear styrenic copolymer, styrenic thermoplastic elastomer, hydrogenated styrenic elastomers, membranes and systems, functional materials, foams, purging compound, polyisocyanates, polycarbonatediol, aluminum paste, latex, photopolymers and platemaking systems, films, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene.

