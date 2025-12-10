Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Hitachi Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.51, but opened at $30.43. Hitachi shares last traded at $31.1950, with a volume of 111,828 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HTHIY shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Hitachi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Erste Group Bank raised Hitachi to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hitachi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Hitachi alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HTHIY

Hitachi Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $142.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. Hitachi had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2,463.27 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Hitachi Ltd. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Hitachi

(Get Free Report)

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.