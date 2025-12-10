Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $103.53, but opened at $99.93. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $100.8910, with a volume of 475,575 shares.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 2.8%

The company has a market cap of $900.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.68.

Get Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GGLL. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 1,650.0% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth $53,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter worth about $212,000.

About Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.