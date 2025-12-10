Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.5794 per share on Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This is a 548.6% increase from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 2.7%

TSLL stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.15. 24,812,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,722,813. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55 and a beta of 2.85.

