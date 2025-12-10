Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.41 (NYSEARCA:HIBL)

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.4127 per share on Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:HIBL traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $69.41. 22,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 4.51. Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.60 and a 200-day moving average of $52.21.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares (HIBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a beta-weighted index of 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. HIBL was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

