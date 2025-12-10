Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

Helmerich & Payne has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years. Helmerich & Payne has a payout ratio of 69.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Helmerich & Payne to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,456. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 0.56. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.27). Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

