The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.425 per share by the apparel and home fashions retailer on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th.

TJX Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. TJX Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 34.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TJX Companies to earn $4.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.93. 1,330,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,271,627. The stock has a market cap of $173.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $155.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.93.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.30% and a net margin of 8.68%.The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,896.80. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total value of $3,686,365.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 510,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,286,121.80. The trade was a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,366. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $7,502,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 37,752 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 47,299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,869,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 341,023 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $49,291,000 after buying an additional 56,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

