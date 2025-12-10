Insider Buying: Lycopodium (ASX:LYL) Insider Acquires A$174,216.91 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2025

Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYLGet Free Report) insider Bruno Ruggiero bought 13,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$13.01 per share, for a total transaction of A$174,216.91.

Lycopodium Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $455.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85.

Lycopodium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lycopodium Limited provides engineering and project delivery services in the resources, infrastructure, and industrial processes sectors. It operates through four segments: Mineral, Process Industries, Project Services-Africa, and Others. The company provides engineering and related services to junior exploration companies, multinational producers, and manufacturing and renewable energy facilities; project management, construction management, and commissioning services to the extractive mining industry; and asset management, engineering, architectural, and project delivery services to a range of private and public clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lycopodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lycopodium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.