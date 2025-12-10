Insider Buying: Lycopodium (ASX:LYL) Insider Acquires A$174,216.91 in Stock

Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL – Get Free Report) insider Bruno Ruggiero bought 13,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$13.01 per share, for a total transaction of A$174,216.91.

The stock has a market cap of $455.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85.

Lycopodium Limited provides engineering and project delivery services in the resources, infrastructure, and industrial processes sectors. It operates through four segments: Mineral, Process Industries, Project Services-Africa, and Others. The company provides engineering and related services to junior exploration companies, multinational producers, and manufacturing and renewable energy facilities; project management, construction management, and commissioning services to the extractive mining industry; and asset management, engineering, architectural, and project delivery services to a range of private and public clients.

