Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Purchases 28,000 Shares

Donegal Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.81 per share, for a total transaction of $554,680.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 13,890,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,178,431.85. The trade was a 0.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 8th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 27,524 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $537,543.72.

On Monday, December 1st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 15,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $303,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 5,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $161,440.00.

On Friday, November 21st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 51,404 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.86 per share, for a total transaction of $918,075.44.

On Thursday, November 20th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $155,920.00.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 7,587 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $148,856.94.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 7,104 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $140,943.36.

On Monday, November 17th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $159,280.00.

On Friday, November 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $159,360.00.

Donegal Group Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of DGICA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,208. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $732.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.04. Donegal Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $21.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $245.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.19 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 8.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Donegal Group, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DGICA. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donegal Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Donegal Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Donegal Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the second quarter worth $6,343,000. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Donegal Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,699,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 294.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 149,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 111,647 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 139.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 152,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 88,878 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 33.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 356,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 88,462 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Donegal Group

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Featured Articles

