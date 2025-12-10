Insider Buying: Whitefield Income (ASX:WHI) Insider Acquires 22,727 Shares of Stock

Whitefield Income Ltd (ASX:WHI – Get Free Report) insider Jenelle Webster purchased 22,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.32 per share, with a total value of A$29,999.64.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 27th were given a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 42.0%.

Listed Investment Company focussed on investing in ASX300 listed securities.

