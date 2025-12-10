Michael Hitz Acquires 149,500 Shares of Integrated Research (ASX:IRI) Stock

Integrated Research Limited (ASX:IRI – Get Free Report) insider Michael Hitz purchased 149,500 shares of Integrated Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of A$51,876.50.

Michael Hitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Integrated Research alerts:

On Monday, December 1st, Michael Hitz purchased 150,500 shares of Integrated Research stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.31 per share, with a total value of A$47,257.00.

Integrated Research Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $78.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

About Integrated Research

Integrated Research Limited designs, develops, implements, and sells systems and applications management computer software for business-critical computing, and unified communication and payment networks. The company offers Prognosis, an integrated suite of monitoring and management software designed to give an organization’s management and technical personnel operational insight into the HP NonStop platform, distributed system servers, unified communications, payment environments, and the business applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.