QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Insider Steve Wadey Buys 35 Shares

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) insider Steve Wadey bought 35 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 436 per share, with a total value of £152.60.

Steve Wadey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 11th, Steve Wadey purchased 33 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 451 per share, for a total transaction of £148.83.

On Thursday, October 9th, Steve Wadey acquired 29 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 510 per share, with a total value of £147.90.

Shares of LON:QQ traded up GBX 15.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 436.80. 1,085,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,555. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 464.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 487.15. QinetiQ Group plc has a one year low of GBX 292.20 and a one year high of GBX 491. The company has a market cap of £2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96.

QinetiQ Group ( LON:QQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 14.20 EPS for the quarter. QinetiQ Group had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 7.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QinetiQ Group plc will post 26.1405108 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QQ shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 570 to GBX 550 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 520 to GBX 550 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 551.25.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Solutions segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

