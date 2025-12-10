Analyzing UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) & Skandinaviska (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)

Skandinaviska (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Free Report) and UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Skandinaviska and UniCredit, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Skandinaviska alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skandinaviska 0 1 0 1 3.00 UniCredit 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Skandinaviska and UniCredit”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skandinaviska $17.60 billion 2.18 $3.39 billion $1.52 12.41 UniCredit $48.38 billion N/A $10.52 billion N/A N/A

UniCredit has higher revenue and earnings than Skandinaviska.

Risk & Volatility

Skandinaviska has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UniCredit has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Skandinaviska and UniCredit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skandinaviska 19.57% 13.76% 0.78% UniCredit N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Skandinaviska beats UniCredit on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skandinaviska

(Get Free Report)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Private Wealth Management & Family Office, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. It offers treasury advisory services; factoring and receivable, trade, and export financing; markets and trading, such as equities, fixed income, commodities, and foreign exchange; financial services, including investment, financing, and ownership; and shipping and real estate finance. In addition, it offers venture capital for entrepreneurs and innovators; private wealth management; investor services; asset management and life insurance products that include funds, tailored portfolios, and life insurance; fixed income, commodities, debt capital market, and equity research; investment banking; venture capital; and cash management products comprising integration service, file integration network, and payment solutions. The company serves large corporates, financial institutions, private individuals, and small and medium-sized companies. It operates in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Germany, the United Kingdom, Austria, the United States, Ireland, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Brazil, India, China, the Netherlands, Singapore, Russia, Poland, Hong Kong, Ukraine, and internationally. The company was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About UniCredit

(Get Free Report)

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services. In addition, it offers transactional and risk management, and strategic advisory and funding services; group trade and correspondent banking services; and payments and cash management solutions. The company serves SME, corporate, multinational corporate, financial institution, and public sector clients, as well as retail, private banking, wealth management, and family office clients. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.