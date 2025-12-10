Valiant Capital Management L.P. Has $64.71 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Valiant Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 3.5% of Valiant Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Valiant Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $64,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,010,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,407,000 after acquiring an additional 16,787 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in Broadcom by 25.3% during the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,740,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $479,789,000 after purchasing an additional 351,500 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 25,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,481,000. Finally, BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.46.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.3%

AVGO opened at $406.29 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $407.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 103.65, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $359.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $33,958,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,412,152.04. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 837,433 shares of company stock worth $303,900,352 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

