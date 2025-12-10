Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $30.65, but opened at $35.19. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Braze shares last traded at $35.5250, with a volume of 3,111,746 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BRZE. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Braze currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Get Braze alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Braze

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 3,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $97,076.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 59,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,743.68. This trade represents a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 26,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $711,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 694,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,508,033.44. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 68,557 shares of company stock worth $1,856,089 in the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,911,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,542,000 after buying an additional 447,746 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,687,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,445,000 after acquiring an additional 261,351 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Braze by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,455,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,831,000 after purchasing an additional 139,133 shares in the last quarter. Battery Management CORP. raised its stake in Braze by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Battery Management CORP. now owns 2,425,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Braze by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,320,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,197,000 after buying an additional 518,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Trading Up 15.4%

The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.63.

About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.