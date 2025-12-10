abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:AWP)

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Performance
Shares of AWP traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $3.88. 37,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,518. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $4.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Dividend Growth Is Heating Up: 3 Stocks With Steady Payout Gains
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Why AutoZone’s Stock Drop Could Be a Golden Buying Opportunity
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Hits Rock-Bottom in Q4: Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.