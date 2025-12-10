abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:AWP)

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AWP traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $3.88. 37,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,518. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $4.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

