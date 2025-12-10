AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO) Plans $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.5845 per share on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGNCO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,740. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.41.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.