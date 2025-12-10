Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Zacks Research raised Core & Main from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Core & Main in a report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Core & Main from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Core & Main from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.18.

Shares of CNM traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.97. The stock had a trading volume of 715,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,559. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.33 and its 200 day moving average is $56.39. Core & Main has a 12-month low of $43.17 and a 12-month high of $67.18.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72. Core & Main had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.57%.The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Core & Main's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Core & Main will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,849,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Core & Main by 6,188.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 17.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after acquiring an additional 27,892 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 155.9% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Core & Main by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,371,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,467,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

