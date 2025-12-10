StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.84, but opened at $28.00. StandardAero shares last traded at $27.06, with a volume of 198,662 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SARO. Weiss Ratings upgraded StandardAero from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on StandardAero in a report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of StandardAero in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of StandardAero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, StandardAero presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.43.

Get StandardAero alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SARO

StandardAero Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 1.16.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. StandardAero had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 3.15%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at StandardAero

In other news, insider Alex Trapp sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $292,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 90,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,554,051 over the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StandardAero

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carlyle Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of StandardAero by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 152,673,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,129,000 after buying an additional 18,321,061 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of StandardAero by 311.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,548,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471,813 shares in the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of StandardAero during the first quarter valued at $1,515,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC increased its position in StandardAero by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,650,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in StandardAero in the 2nd quarter valued at about $639,000.

StandardAero Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StandardAero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StandardAero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.