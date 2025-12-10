Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.44 and last traded at $39.0450, with a volume of 23946 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on THR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermon Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.19. Thermon Group had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $131.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermon Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Thermon Group by 68.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Thermon Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Thermon Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

