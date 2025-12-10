iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $109.69 and last traded at $109.2740, with a volume of 6086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.25.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $536.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.69.

Get iShares MSCI Israel ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Israel ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIS. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 49.8% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Israel Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Israeli firms. EIS was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Israel ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Israel ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.