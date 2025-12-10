Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $145.22 and last traded at $143.97, with a volume of 56855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.80.

A number of research firms have commented on SMNEY. Hsbc Global Res raised Siemens Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Siemens Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Siemens Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm has a market cap of $114.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.73 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

