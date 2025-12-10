Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.05, but opened at $1.1090. Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais shares last traded at $1.1090, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais Stock Up 6.6%

The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, and Steel Transformation. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; provides storage, handling, and road cargo transportation services; and operates highway and railway cargo terminals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.