Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.05, but opened at $1.1090. Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais shares last traded at $1.1090, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais
Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais Stock Up 6.6%
Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile
Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, and Steel Transformation. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; provides storage, handling, and road cargo transportation services; and operates highway and railway cargo terminals.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Apple Stock Could Surge on Record iPhone Sales and Bold AI Strategy
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Dividend Growth Is Heating Up: 3 Stocks With Steady Payout Gains
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Why AutoZone’s Stock Drop Could Be a Golden Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.